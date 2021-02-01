MLB players reject offer for delayed season, vow to play as scheduled

NEW YORK (AP)Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets, ''aggressively pursued'' several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos, The Athletic reported Monday night.

Callaway sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to the women via email, text or social media and asked one to send nude photos in return, according to the report. He often commented on their appearance in a way that made them uncomfortable and on one occasion ''thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter'' while she interviewed him, The Athletic said.