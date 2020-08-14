Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game

LOS ANGELES (AP)Mookie Betts hit three home runs Thursday night for the sixth time in his career, matching a major league record held by Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famer Johnny Mize.

The star outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers launched a two-run shot in the second inning against the San Diego Padres, then added a solo homer in the fourth and another two-run drive in the fifth.

With a chance to tie the big league mark of four home runs in one game, Betts reached on an infield single in the seventh.

Betts batted in the leadoff spot, where manager Dave Roberts has been reluctant to lock him in. The 2018 AL MVP said when he was acquired from Boston in a blockbuster trade during the offseason that he thought he’d be hitting leadoff with Los Angeles.

