Nationals aim for repeat performance in Arizona

The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost three straight games and are coming off a 17-2 loss Friday in which the Washington Nationals compiled 22 hits.

Arizona, which has lost 10 of its past 13 games, will try to get out of its funk in the second game of the three-game series Saturday. The Diamondbacks will turn to 32-year-old right-hander Seth Frankoff, who will make his first major-league start and first appearance for the Diamondbacks.

“To say today is a rough statement is understatement, right?” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after Friday’s game. “We’ve gotta throw this game out. We’ve gotta find a way to turn the page and we will. We’ve done it before. We’ll continue to give our best focused effort.

“We just have to chuck this one out and get after it tomorrow.”

Frankoff has pitched in only three games in the big leagues, which includes posting a 16.88 ERA in two outings for the Seattle Mariners last season. With only 4 2/3 innings of relief in his big-league career, he has never faced the Nationals.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks last winter after the Mariners outrighted him. The Diamondbacks recalled him Wednesday to replace injured starter Zac Gallen (elbow).

“Seth has been doing a good job,” Lovullo said. “He had a tremendous spring training. He opened some eyes there.”

Gallen is one of seven Arizona players on the injured list. Infielder Asdrubal Cabrera (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Washington will start right-hander Joe Ross (2-2, 4.26 ERA), who is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in three career starts against the Diamondbacks.

He struck out seven and allowed two runs with three hits and five walks in his most recent start, a no-decision, on Sunday against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Nationals, whose 17 runs and 22 hits Friday were season-high totals, had lost seven of nine games before arriving in Phoenix.

“It’s only one game,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “Hopefully, we do it (again) tomorrow.”

Seven players had at least two hits, including Yan Gomes, who had a career-high five hits in six at-bats and scored four runs. Trea Turner, who led off the game with a home run, and Josh Bell had three RBIs each.

The Nationals announced Friday that veteran right-hander Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make a rehab start on Sunday with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings against the Buffalo Bisons in Trenton, N.J.

Strasburg has been on the injured list since April 18 (retroactive to April 15) after suffering inflammation in his right shoulder.

“So far, it’s been good,” Martinez said of Strasburg’s recovery. “It’s a progression.”

Strasburg is scheduled to throw five innings or around 75 to 80 pitches. The Nationals plan to evaluate Strasburg one or two days after the start and assess whether he could be activated, or if he will require more time on the injured list.

“Hopefully, he comes out well,” Martinez said. “I’m just looking for health-wise right now.”

The Nationals also placed left-hander Patrick Corbin on the paternity list Friday and recalled right-hander Paolo Espino.

