Nationals, Braves to make up postponed game in doubleheader

WASHINGTON (AP)The Nationals and Atlanta Braves will make up their game that was postponed Monday because of Washington’s coronavirus outbreak as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Major League Baseball announced the change Monday while Washington’s players were working out at Nationals Park.

Four players on the Nationals have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more have been placed under quarantine after contact tracing determined they potentially were exposed.

The 2019 World Series champions have yet to play a game this season. Their opening three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed entirely.

Washington will begin play Tuesday against Atlanta. The teams then will play two seven-inning games back-to-back on Wednesday, with the first starting at 12:05 p.m. EDT.

