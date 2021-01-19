Skip to content
New York Mets fire general manager Jared Porter
MLB
Posted:
Jan 19, 2021 / 08:18 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2021 / 08:18 AM CST
NEW YORK (AP)New York Mets fire general manager Jared Porter.