Orioles hope bats get them past Red Sox again

The Baltimore Orioles have hit well for much of the season — it is just that they have been up and down lately after losing six consecutive games.

Pedro Severino’s walk-off single in the 10th inning off Matt Barnes on Saturday gave Baltimore a 5-4 victory over visiting Boston, putting an end to the skid and giving them a chance to split the four-game series.

The six-game losing streak was the team’s longest of the season. Baltimore has taken on tough teams and stood toe-to-toe with most of them, and Severino hopes the bats get things going once more.

“That’s a good win for us,” Severino told reporters after a 2-for-5 night. “(I) just try to hit the ball on the barrel and see where it’s going.”

Anthony Santander has done that a lot lately. He belted a two-run game-tying homer in the eighth that helped force extra innings.

Santander has a 17-game hitting streak and is one of the hottest hitters in the game. He has 10 homers with 27 RBIs and carries a .291 batting average.

Highly-touted Orioles prospect Ryan Mountcastle got his first major league hit, and Ramon Urias did the same as manager Brandon Hyde went deep into his bench.

The Orioles made two outfield moves before Saturday’s game. They selected the contract of Mason Williams, who has been at the alternate training site and designated Dwight Smith Jr. for assignment.

Boston had won three in a row after dropping nine straight and has played well throughout the series

But the Red Sox couldn’t hold a late 3-1 lead, or a 4-3 edge in the 10th.

The trade Boston made with the Phillies on Friday gave away pitchers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree and left more questions for a bullpen that’s been struggling all season.

Barnes has stepped — sort of — into the closer’s role the past two nights. He took care of business in Friday’s win but was charged with a loss and a blown save after Saturday’s defeat.

Barnes said he understood why the trade was made, and that the struggling Red Sox needed to do something, but it was not an easy move to take.

“Workman especially, him and I came up together, played at every level together,” Barnes said, according to mlb.com. “He’s the one who taught me how to throw a curveball. He’s been a big part of my pro career. … At the end of the day, it’s part of the business and unfortunately we have no control over that. It kind of is what it is.”

On Sunday, the Orioles will start left-hander Wade LeBlanc (1-0, 7.89). He’s also been streaky so far this season, and Baltimore needs consistency from him.

LeBlanc has a 3-0 record with a 5.57 ERA versus the Red Sox in his career. The Orioles need him to keep away from getting into the early problems that have plagued him so far at times this season.

He will face Zack Godley (0-2, 6.87), who has not given up a run in two outings (4 2/3 innings) against the Orioles in his career.

–Field Level Media