Pirates sign vets Wolters, Goodwin to minor league deals

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran catcher Tony Wolters and veteran outfielder Brian Goodwin to minor league deals that include invitations to spring training.

The team announced the signings Thursday. Pittsburgh is looking for an experienced backup behind starting catcher Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in 2020. The Pirates are also in serious need of outfield depth, particularly in center field.

Wolters, 28, spent the first five seasons of his big league career in Colorado, He hit .238 with seven home runs and 123 RBIs in 391 games with the Rockies. His best season came in 2019, when he hit .262 with a home run and 42 RBIs in a career-high 121 appearances.

Goodwin is a career .250 hitter with 69 doubles, six triples, 42 home runs and 129 RBIs in 357 games for Washington, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati. Goodwin is a versatile outfielder, having made at lead 58 career starts at each outfield position. Pittsburgh is set in left field and right field with Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco but the competition in center field is wide open.

Pittsburgh opens spring training when pitchers and catchers report Feb. 17, with the first full-squad workout set for Feb. 22.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports