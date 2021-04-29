Plate ump Layne hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

NEW YORK (AP)Plate umpire Jerry Layne was staggered by a foul ball off his mask and left the game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday night.

The 62-year-old crew chief stumbled backward in the third inning after Francisco Lindor fouled off a 94 mph pitch from Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Boston catcher Christian Vazquez hopped up quickly and steadied Layne, followed by Lindor.

”He got hit hard, man. It’s scary, you know?” Vazquez said. ”His eye was like, up – like he was lost, you know? He got hit hard. If I don’t hold him, he’s on the ground, he’d fall down. He told me that, `I’m dizzy, man, I’m dizzy.’ So I hope he’s good.”

Layne held one hand on his helmet as he was tended to by Mets trainer Brian Chicklo, who ultimately guided the umpire off the field. Layne received a warm cheer from the crowd and took a seat in the New York dugout.

The game was delayed nine minutes while first base ump Hunter Wendelstedt went inside to put on gear so he could take over behind the plate. Play resumed with only three umpires on the field the rest of the way, and Boston won 1-0.

A few innings after Layne exited, Mets fans cheered when Vazquez wanted to appeal a check swing – only to find no umpire at third base to make a call.

It was the second consecutive night that a major league ump working the plate left a game because of injury.

Kerwin Danley was hit in the mask by a foul ball Tuesday in San Francisco, causing the game between the Rockies and Giants to be delayed several minutes.

The 59-year-old Danley immediately fell backward, then slowly rolled onto his side and stayed down for several moments as Giants trainers and the other three umpires rushed in.

Danley was eventually helped to his feet and slowly walked off the field as the crowd at Oracle Park gave him a standing ovation.

Second base umpire Ryan Additon replaced Danley behind the plate.

