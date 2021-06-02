Rangers face Rockies looking to end historic losing streak

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is exercising patience with his struggling ballclub, which continues a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver.

The Rangers’ road losing streak reached 13 games with Tuesday’s 3-2 loss in 11 innings. Ryan McMahon scored from third base on a wild pitch to end the game.

Texas has lost seven in a row overall to fall a season-high 12 games under .500. The team’s road losing streak is its longest since relocating to Texas in 1972.

“It’s just one of those things where we’re going to have to make things happen,” Woodward said. “We’re just gonna have to keep pushing. I don’t want to call it rock bottom, but it seems that way. I know our guys are feeling that. It feels like the weight of the world.”

One bright spot in Wednesday’s loss was a pinch-hit home run from Khris Davis, who entered the game 7-for-41 in his first 19 games with the Rangers.

The Rangers are hoping Davis can rediscover his form from 2016-18, when he averaged 44 homers as a consistent run-producer for Oakland.

Colorado has won two straight following a five-game losing skid. The Rockies also received some positive news on the injury front early Tuesday.

The Rockies placed All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation over the weekend, and there was some concern about possible ligament or structural damage.

After Story’s MRI came back clean on Tuesday, manager Bud Black said he could return next week.

“The MRI result made everybody feel better, most notably Trev,” Black said. “He’s getting on the field, taking ground balls, he’s going to be active. He’s not going to throw or hit — that’s going to come in the next day or two and build up throughout the rest of the week so that he’s potentially ready for next Tuesday in Miami.”

The Rockies have given Brendan Rodgers an extended look with Story sidelined, but the 24-year-old is hitless in his last 14 at-bats and is 5-for-26 with seven strikeouts this season.

Colorado will send right-hander Antonio Senzatela (1-5, 4.97 ERA) to the mound after the 26-year-old allowed two runs on four hits over four innings in last Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the New York Mets.

Senzatela has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his past three outings, and hasn’t given up a home run during that stretch.

The Venezuela native is making his first appearance against the Rangers. He owns a 7.15 ERA in three road starts compared to a 4.35 mark in seven outings at Coors Field.

Texas right-hander Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.79) turned in an encouraging outing in last Friday’s 3-2 loss to Seattle, allowing three runs with eight strikeouts over six innings.

The 30-year-old right-hander appeared in 105 games (37 starts) for Colorado from 2014-17, going 13-16 with a 5.22 ERA.

Charlie Blackmon is 2-for-9 against Lyles, who is 2-3 with a 5.48 ERA in 12 career games (six starts) against the Rockies.

The Rangers struck out 14 times on Tuesday and fell to 9-21 on the road. Right fielder Joey Gallo went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, snapping his six-game hitting streak.

