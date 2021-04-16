Rangers’ Mike Foltynewicz out to stifle cold-hitting Orioles

Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz is still looking for his first win as a Texas Rangers starting pitcher. But he has some positives to build on as he heads into his start on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Arlington, Texas.

Adolis Garcia’s two-run home run in the 10th inning on Thursday night propelled the Rangers to their third consecutive victory over the Rays to cap a four-game series in Tampa Bay.

Foltynewicz (0-2, 4.09 ERA), who was designated for assignment after his first start of 2020 for the Atlanta Braves, will try to keep the momentum going. He’s made one career start against the Orioles and is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

Foltynewicz pitched his longest outing since 2019 when he threw seven innings and gave up only one run on two hits in a 2-0 loss to the San Diego Padres last Sunday.

He struck out three and walked three, allowing only a solo homer to Trent Grisham in the fourth inning. He also worked his way out of a two-out jam in the seventh, inducing a ground ball from Padres catcher Victor Caratini after giving up a single and a walk.

“I had to dig down really, really deep and make some quality pitches there, which I did to get the ground-ball out,” Foltynewicz said. “Just (Rangers manager Chris Woodward) having that trust in me, in that certain situation at this point of the season after what happened in my career and all that stuff.”

Foltynewicz said he’s worked on not letting innings unravel as has happened at times during his career. His outing against San Diego was a solid bounce back after giving up four runs on four hits over four innings in his first start against Toronto, a 6-2 loss on April 5.

“He’s an emotional guy, and he pitches with a lot of emotion,” Woodward said. “He’s learned to control that. I think that this is a new start, fresh start here and he feels really good about where his stuff is.”

The Orioles are looking to get their bats going after being swept in a doubleheader by the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Baltimore mustered only seven hits combined in the two seven-inning games and has dropped eight of its past 10 since sweeping the Boston Red Sox to open the season.

“I do believe our offense is a lot better than how we’re swinging the bat right now, and we are going to turn it around,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said.

Baltimore will send right-hander Jorge Lopez (0-2, 11.42 ERA) to the mound as he looks to bounce back from two rough starts to open the season. Lopez struck out four and walked one, but gave up seven runs on eight hits, including back-to-back home runs to Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez which started the Orioles’ collapse toward a 14-9 loss to the Red Sox last Sunday.

“I gotta be better,” Lopez said. “Just give the team a chance to keep improving.”

Lopez, who is in his second season with the Orioles, has allowed 11 earned runs on 11 hits over his first 8 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and four walks.

Lopez’s lone career start against the Rangers came May 15, 2019, while pitching for the Kansas City Royals. He gave up five runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings in the 6-1 loss.

Hyde said he thinks right-handed pitcher Mac Sceroler, who was placed on the injured list on Wednesday with shoulder tendinitis, won’t be out too long.

