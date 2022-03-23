SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP)The Texas Rangers renewed the contract of All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia for the 2022 season on Wednesday, and signed their 28 other pre-arbitration eligible players to one-year deals.

Garcia hit .243 with 31 homers and 90 RBIs last year, his first full big-league season. The 29-year-old right fielder from Cuba played 21 games for St. Louis at the end of the 2018 season, and played in three games for Texas during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

”Players have the right to take a renewal, and Adolis has elected to do so this year,” Rangers president Jon Daniels said. ”We’re looking forward to working with Adolis, and watching him continue to help the club and excite our fans.”

All 41 players on the Rangers’ big league roster are now under contract. That includes right-hander Jonathan Hernandez, who last week was placed on the 60-day injured list. He is rehabbing from Tommy John ligament reconstruction surgery on his right elbow in April 2021.

