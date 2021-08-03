Rangers’ rookies likely to get more on-job training vs. Angels

When the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels meet Tuesday for the second game of their four-game set in Arlington, Texas, fans of both teams might still be adjusting to how much different the lineups are from Opening Day.

Texas traded first baseman Joey Gallo and starting pitcher Kyle Gibson last week, less than a month after they represented the Rangers in the All-Star Game.

Instead, Texas started five rookies against the Angels on Monday night and still managed a 4-1 win, dropping Los Angeles 7 1/2 games back of the final American League wild-card spot.

With their season derailed by long-term injuries to Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Justin Upton, the Angels are also taking a longer look at their top prospects.

Los Angeles recalled outfielder Jo Adell, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft, and hoped to start him on Monday, but he didn’t get to the stadium from Triple-A Salt Lake in time.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said he huddled with first-year GM Perry Minasian on Sunday night after losing three of four to the Oakland Athletics to further erode their playoff hopes. They decided it was the right time to recall Adell, who struggled during his first call-up last season.

“You don’t want to waste an opportunity to give an opportunity to guys like this,” Maddon said.

Adell was hitting .289 at Salt Lake with 23 home runs and 69 RBIs in 73 games. He hit four home runs in a five-game span just before his call-up.

“If we can get him as hot here as he had been there, it can be a big boon to us,” Maddon said.

Jordan Lyles is scheduled to start on the mound Tuesday for Texas.

Lyles (5-7, 5.04 ERA) is coming off one of his better outings this season, when he allowed two runs and two hits in seven innings on Wednesday against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

He left with the score tied 2-2 and did not receive a decision in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss.

“He’s been really good lately,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “His tempo, his stuff, everything’s been playing really well, really up, and it’s nice to see that. Later on into the season, most guys are starting to deteriorate a little bit, and he’s actually getting a little bit better.”

Lyles faced the Angels in back-to-back starts in late April and was the losing pitcher in both games.

He gave up three runs and five hits in six innings of a 6-2 loss on April 20 in Anaheim, Calif., then surrendered season highs of seven runs and 10 hits in a season-low 2 2/3 innings of a 9-4 loss six days later in Texas.

Lyles is 3-3 in his career against Los Angeles with a 6.75 ERA over eight appearances (seven starts).

Left-hander Jose Suarez (4-4, 3.45 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Angels.

Suarez didn’t get much help from his defense in his last outing, when he gave up eight runs (four earned) in 3 1/3 innings of a 12-3 loss to the visiting Colorado Rockies on July 27.

“There’s no extra pressure for me. I’m always out there to compete,” Suarez said. “There’s good games, there’s bad games, but I just have to go out there and compete.”

Suarez has faced the Rangers once in his career, as a rookie in 2019. He gave up three runs (two earned) in four innings and did not receive a decision in the Rangers’ 9-4 win in Arlington.

–Field Level Media