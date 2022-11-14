ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Rodney Linares to bench coach and filled two other spots on manager Kevin Cash’s staff with additions from the club’s minor league system.

Linares replaces former bench coach Matt Quatraro, who left the Rays to become manager of the Kansas City Royals this month. The 46-year-old spent the past four seasons as third base coach.

The Rays also announced Monday that Triple-A Durham manager Brady Williams is joining the major league staff as third base coach.

Tomas Francisco, meanwhile, was promoted from minor league catching coordinator to major league field coordinator. He fills an opening created when the Royals hired former field coordinator Paul Hoover as Kansas City’s new bench coach.

Linares joined the Rays in 2018 after spending 21 years in the Houston Astros organization.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports