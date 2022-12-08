ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tampa Bay Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen had right shoulder surgery this week after experiencing renewed discomfort while playing catch, the team announced Thursday.

Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas operated on the right-hander on Wednesday, doing a general clean-up of the rotator cuff and labrum.

The Rays said the goal is for Feyereisen to resume throwing in four months.

Feyereisen went 4-0 with one save in 22 games last season before a right shoulder impingement ended his season after an outing on June 2. He allowed one unearned run over 24 1/3 innings.

