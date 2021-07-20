Red Sox-Blue Jays game postponed, will be made up in Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto.

The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major league games played this season at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays will return to Toronto for a homestand beginning July 30 after the Canadian government granted the team an exemption to the U.S.-Canada travel ban.

Toronto entered Tuesday in third place in the AL East, seven games behind first-place Boston. The Red Sox won 13-4 on Monday.

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA) was scheduled to start Tuesday against Blue Jays right-hander Thomas Hatch, who was to make his season debut.

Right-hander Tanner Houck (0-2, 3.38) was scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Wednesday against Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.93).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Top prospect RHP Nate Pearson (groin) has resumed throwing and could join the bullpen before season’s end, general manager Ross Atkins said. … OF Corey Dickerson (foot) participated in batting practice Monday and will be assigned for rehab soon, Atkins said. Dickerson was acquired from the Marlins in a June 29 trade. … RHP Alex Manoah (back) is expected to miss only one start and return to the rotation Monday when he comes off of the 10-day injured list, Atkins said.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) was scheduled to pitch three or four innings Tuesday in his second rehab start for Double-A Portland.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: Reinstated C Alejandro Kirk (left hip flexor) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo. … Designated RHP T.J. Zeuch for assignment and optioned LHP Anthony Kay to Buffalo.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports