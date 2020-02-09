Red Sox sign Benintendi to $10 million, two-year deal

Closings
BOSTON (AP)The Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with Andrew Benintendi by signing the outfielder to a $10 million, two-year contract Saturday.

The 25-year-old Benintendi hit .277 with 51 homers and 259 RBIs in his first three-plus seasons in the major leagues. In 2018, he led all players with 15 runs in the postseason while helping the Red Sox win the World Series. His game-ending catch in Game 4 of the ALCS was The Associated Press ”Play of the Year.”

Last year, he hit .266 with 13 homers, 68 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is the only remaining Red Sox player still scheduled for an arbitration hearing.

