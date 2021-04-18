Red Sox to host White Sox in doubleheader

The Chicago White Sox and host Boston Red Sox will continue a weather-delayed four-game series with a doubleheader Sunday.

The series, delayed by Friday’s winter storm, got underway Saturday afternoon with Boston scoring four in the eighth to win 7-4.

Boston has won 10 of its past 11 games after having a nine-game winning streak snapped Thursday. The White Sox have lost three of their past four.

Chicago will start lefty Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 6.43 ERA) in the opener but the team has not announced a starter for Game 2.

This will be the fourth start of the season for Keuchel and his third away from Chicago.

Keuchel got a no-decision in his last start Monday against Cleveland in which he gave up three runs on three hits with two strikeouts in five innings.

He started that game in place of Carlos Rodon, who was scratched due to illness.

This will be Keuchel’s fifth career appearance and his fourth start against Boston, which have all come at Fenway Park. Keuchel is 0-1 with a 9.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts against the Red Sox.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa told reporters Saturday the White Sox will activate a 27th roster player allowed for doubleheaders, and that player could be the starter.

As was the case last season, doubleheader games are seven innings each.

“As long as the minor leagues are not active, the 10-inning rule, the seven innings, that’s more fair for pitching staffs,” La Russa said. “You want to be fair to your pitchers if you want competitive baseball.”

Opposing Keuchel in Game 1 for Boston is rookie Tanner Houck.

Last week, Houck was sent to Boston’s alternate site in Worchester to clear a roster spot for start Eduardo Rodriguez.

Houck (0-1, 3.00 ERA) is expected to be officially recalled for Sunday’s opener (as the 27th roster player) and likely be returned following the start.

“Keep working on his craft, on his pitches, keep throwing strikes. Keep developing his secondary pitches and just be ready,” manager Alex Cora said when Houck was sent down.

“That’s all he needs to do. Where we’re at right now, we knew this was going to happen. … He was a professional when we talked to him and he understands. Whenever we need him, he’ll be here and he’ll perform.”

Houck, 24, won all three starts at the end of 2020 and had a 0.53 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 17 innings.

In his previous start April 3, he gave up two earned runs and struck out eight in five innings of a 4-2 loss to Baltimore.

Before being sent down, he came out of the bullpen to pitch the 11th inning against Tampa Bay on April 6 and gave up a run and struck out two in a 6-5 Boston loss in 12 innings.

The Red Sox will start Martin Perez (0-0, 4.50 ERA) in Game 2.

Perez went five innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits against Minnesota on Tuesday and is 1 1/3 innings shy of hitting 1,000 for his career.

Last year was Perez’s first with Boston, and he led the Red Sox in starts (12) and innings (62). He is 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA in six career starts against the White Sox.

