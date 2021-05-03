Red Sox try to get back on track vs. hapless Tigers

The Boston Red Sox look to rebound from their first losing series in a month when they host the slumping Detroit Tigers in the start of a three-game set Tuesday.

The Red Sox dropped three of four in Texas over the weekend — their first series loss since getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles to open the season. The Rangers took each of the last two games, including a late-inning comeback victory Sunday.

The Tigers enter on a five-game losing streak. Detroit, with the worst record in baseball, has lost 10 of its last 11 games and been shut out three times in four days. That run was extended with a 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The three games in Boston will conclude a nine-game trip for Detroit. The Red Sox will return to the road after the series.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta (3-0, 2.81 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox after giving up just one hit in an impressive five-inning showing last time out against the New York Mets. The Tigers had yet to announce a starter as of Monday afternoon.

Boston embraced having Monday off after the way things went in Texas. Sunday’s loss was particularly frustrating, as the team entered the eighth inning with a 3-2 lead. Adam Ottavino began the frame by walking the leadoff hitter and got two outs before the Rangers scored three runs for an eventual 5-3 victory.

“We’re still a good team. Nothing has changed,” manager Alex Cora said. “Like I told you guys when we started 0-3, we felt like we had a good team, and after we won all those games, we still have a good team.

“This is the first series we’ve lost since the first one. So we reset tomorrow, enjoy the family, and hopefully it’s a sunny day in Boston. We can enjoy it and be ready for Tuesday.”

The Boston offense has gone 6-for-24 with runners in scoring position during its two-game skid. Xander Bogaerts had three hits Sunday, including his fifth home run in his last 12 games.

Detroit’s offensive woes are much more severe, with the team last in the American League in runs scored (79). Sunday’s shutout loss carried extra disappointment after starter Jose Urena did his part by holding the Yankees to two runs on three hits over seven innings.

“He pitched well enough to win that game,” skipper A.J. Hinch said. “It wasn’t a wasted effort, because we need that effort all the time. It was a wasted opportunity.”

Pivetta outpitched Mets ace Jacob deGrom by holding New York scoreless over five innings during his last outing. He matched a season high with seven strikeouts. Pivetta has given up two runs or less in four of his five starts.

The veteran has faced Detroit just once, holding the Tigers hitless over 3 2/3 innings of relief in 2019 while a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

