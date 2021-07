BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three employees of Ride the Ducks Branson are facing charges in relation to the 2018 sinking of a Duck Boat on Table Rock Lake, which resulted in the deaths of 17 passengers.

According to a release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday, employees Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell, and Curtis Lanham face 63 total charges in connection to the sinking of Stretch Duck #7.