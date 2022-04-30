DENVER (AP)The Cincinnati Reds cut outfielder Aristides Aquino, clearing a roster spot for right-hander Connor Overton to start Saturday night at Colorado.

Aquino was in his fifth season with the Reds and struggled this year, batting .049 with 23 strikeouts in 41 at-bats over 15 games.

The 28-year-old Overton made his major league debut last season, pitching for Toronto and Pittsburgh. His contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.

Aquino was designated for assignment. The 28-year-old hit .205 with 32 homers in 179 games for Cincinnati.

Manager David Bell said Aquino’s steadying clubhouse influence – he was a member of the Reds organization for 10 years – will be missed.

”It’s a tough day, for really our whole clubhouse,” Bell said. ”He’s been such a big part of our team. We still believe in him as a player. He’s going to get another opportunity, I believe, in the major leagues somewhere. It could turn out that he would end up back here in our organization and we would welcome him back for sure.”

