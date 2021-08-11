Reds looking to find offense vs. Braves

The Cincinnati Reds will try to re-ignite their offense on Wednesday night when they play the second contest of a three-game series against the host Atlanta Braves.

The Reds managed only four hits in a 3-2 loss in the series opener on Tuesday. That broke a 17-game streak in which the Reds had scored at least three runs.

But the Reds, who did not start Jesse Winker or Mike Moustakas in the series opener, have scored only eight times over the past three games.

“(The Braves) threw some good pitching at us,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said. “We have high expectations, but you have to give them credit. We’re going to be fine. We’ll be back at it (Wednesday).”

The Braves have had trouble scoring runs, too. They have won six of their past seven games and have emerged victorious in their past two despite totaling 11 hits. Atlanta has scored 10 runs over the past three games.

Cincinnati will send left-hander Wade Miley (9-4, 2.75 ERA) to the mound to face Atlanta right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.43) on Wednesday.

Miley, who will make his 21st start of the season, tossed seven strong innings in the Reds’ 10-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. He has allowed 37 earned runs in his first 20 games of the season.

This will be Miley’s eighth career appearance and seventh start against the Braves, but his first since 2018. He is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in his career versus Atlanta.

Toussaint, who has yet to face Cincinnati in his career, will make his fifth start of the season on Wednesday.

He pitched well against St. Louis in his last outing on Thursday, but he settled for a no-decision after allowing three runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings. It was a nice bounce-back for Toussaint after he was tagged for seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous start against Milwaukee on July 30.

Atlanta made a bullpen move on Tuesday, recalling left-hander A.J. Minter from Triple-A Gwinnett and designating veteran Shane Greene for assignment.

Greene missed spring training and was signed until May 8. Greene had limited time to get prepared and never rounded into form. Opponents hit .386 against Greene, who had an 8.47 ERA.

Minter had thrown 7 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and struck out 10 of 25 batters faced at Gwinnett.

“The main thing with him was just to hit that proverbial reset button for A.J., to just give him a little mental break,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

Cincinnati’s Nick Senzel is close to returning from a left-knee injury that has kept him sidelined since May 21. He is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. He played shortstop Tuesday after spending his previous games in center field.

“Nick’s getting really close,” Bell said. “He may have two or three more games, maybe up to another week. During that time he’s probably going to play some infield. Then he’s most prepared to help us.”

