Rockies looking to break spell vs. Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies have endured two years of frustration whenever they head to Los Angeles.

It does not matter who the Dodgers put on the mound, the home team almost always comes out with a win.

After Saturday night’s 4-3 loss at Dodgers Stadium, the Rockies have dropped 15 of their last 16 at Los Angeles, dating back to July 1, 2018.

Colorado will try to change its fortunes Sunday in the final of a three-game series at the Dodgers’ fun house. Right-hander Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 2.90 ERA) will go against Los Angeles right-hander Ross Stripling (3-1, 5.61).

The Rockies have a chance if Senzatela can come close to his last outing at Houston on Tuesday.The right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Astros but got a no-decision in a 2-1 loss in 11 innings.

Sunday will be his sixth start of the season and Senzatela has taken hold of his spot in the rotation. He hasn’t had that much success in his previous seven games – five of them starts – against the Dodgers, going 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA. In the five starts he is 2-2 with a 6.56 ERA.

He hasn’t fared much better pitching at Chavez Ravine, where he is 0-2 with a 7.43 in three starts at Los Angeles, all coming in 2019. It mirrors the struggles the whole team has experienced there, which included a showdown at the end of 2018 to determine the NL West winner in an extra regular-season game.

Despite the lack of wins there, Colorado isn’t intimidated by Dodger Stadium.

“We feel like we can play and compete with anybody, but we haven’t shown that, especially against the Dodgers,” shortstop Trevor Story said Friday night. “But it’s not like we’re going out there and thinking, ‘Ah (crud) we’re going to lose.’ That’s never been the feeling the clubhouse or in the dugout. We always go out there with the intent and belief that we are going to win.”

The Rockies hope they will face the same Stripling who got knocked around by the Seattle Mariners in his last start. Stripling gave up three homers in a five-run third inning and allowed seven runs – six earned – in three innings of a game his team rallied to win.

Stripling has plenty of experience in his career against Colorado. In 13 games – four of them starts – he is 1-1 with a 2.43 ERA. His last appearance against the Rockies came in relief on Sept. 4, 2019, at home, when he gave up one hit and struck out two in two innings.

His last start against them came Aug. 9, 2018, in Denver when he allowed one run in six innings.

Stripling has struggled over his last two starts but feels his stuff is still strong.

“At the end of the day I feel like I’m throwing the ball well. My velocity is up,” he said after Monday’s start. “If you’re into analytics and all that stuff, my numbers are up. I’m throwing the ball maybe as good as I ever have, but the results aren’t necessarily on the mound.”

