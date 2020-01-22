Royals sign veteran OF Alex Gordon to $4M contract for 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Royals signed outfielder Alex Gordon to a $4 million contract for next season, giving the rebuilding club a veteran presence in what is expected to be a young lineup under new manager Mike Matheny.

The Royals designated right-hander Heath Fillmyer for assignment Wednesday in a corresponding roster move.

The 35-year-old Gordon, a three-time All-Star, won his seventh Gold Glove last season to move within one of Frank White for the most in franchise history. He committed just one error in 146 games played in the outfield. His seven outfield assists tied him for third among big league left fielders, and his .266 batting average was his best since the 2015 season.

Gordon was even called upon to pitch twice in games that got out of hand.

The former Nebraska standout is among the most popular players in Kansas City. He already ranks in the top 10 on several franchise lists, including fourth in homers with 186 and sixth in hits with 1,609 in his 13 seasons.

