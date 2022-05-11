CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox came into Tuesday reeling from blowing a big lead the previous night for a stinging loss.

A performance like this sure helped ease the pain.

Lucas Giolito threw seven innings in winning his second consecutive start, Gavin Sheets homered in his second straight game, and Chicago shook off a major collapse by beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Tim Anderson added three hits and two RBIs as the White Sox won for the seventh time in eight games. The lone blemish was when they blew a six-run lead in the ninth on Monday and lost in 11 innings.

”Last night was a heartbreaker, it was tough,” Giolito said. ”But we’re in a spot where we can self-evaluate very well. We didn’t have to say anything, we didn’t have to have a meeting. We didn’t have to have anything after that game. We knew coming in today what we needed to improve, what we needed to do.”

The only run Giolito allowed was on a homer by Josh Naylor, otherwise giving up six hits, striking out five and walking one.

Anderson gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with a single in the fifth. Sheets hit a two-run shot in the sixth and Anderson then chased Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill (1-2) with an RBI double in the seventh for the final score.

”That saying is true, you know: `The worst you can do is lose today because you’re still moping about yesterday,”’ manager Tony La Russa said. ”So clean the slate, and guys were ready to play, the clubhouse was really good before the game.”

Quantrill went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and 10 hits.

Jose Ruiz got two outs in the eighth before Bennett Sousa retired Jose Ramirez on a groundout with a runner on second. Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his second save in three chances.

Graveman walked Franmil Reyes with two out and gave up a single to Amed Rosario before retiring Andres Gimenez on a slow roller to first baseman Jose Abreu. A diving Gimenez was initially ruled safe, ahead of a sliding Abreu, but the call was overturned after a lengthy review.

”We’re never out of it,” Cleveland’s Austin Hedges said. ”It’s awesome. It’s really fun to watch. We’re relentless. Even when we’re losing, we’re putting a lot of pressure on them.”

GOING DEEP

Naylor, who hit the tying grand slam in the ninth Monday against closer Liam Hendriks and a three-run drive in the 11th, smacked a solo drive in the sixth. He had two hits. The White Sox beat the Guardians for the first time in five games this season.

ANDERSON’S GOOD DAY

Besides coming through at the plate, Anderson started a neat double play in the fourth inning after fielding a grounder by Reyes.

The shortstop threw to second to get Owen Miller diving back to second. Josh Harrison applied the tag and threw to first to complete the double play.

Major League Baseball also dropped Anderson’s one-game suspension for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20. It was part of a settlement with the players’ association, in which Anderson agreed to a fine to avoid an appeal before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP James Karinchak (right back strain) might throw to some hitters during the Guardians’ homestand next week, possibly May 20, manager Terry Francona said. Karinchak has been working out at the team’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona. … Francona expects 1B Yu Chang (COVID-19 recovery) to rejoin the team this week after he completes a minor league rehab assignment.

White Sox: OF Eloy Jimenez said he is making quick strides in his recovery from a torn hamstring. Jimenez said Tuesday he is pain free and has been running and swinging. ”We’re gonna be back sooner than later,” he said. He was injured trying to beat out a grounder at Minnesota on April 23 and had surgery a few days later. The White Sox said he would be out six to eight weeks. … La Russa said OF Andrew Vaughn (bruised right hand) will likely play in a few rehab games for Triple-A Charlotte, starting Wednesday.

UP NEXT

The teams close out the three-game series, with RHP Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA) starting for Chicago and RHP Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA) pitching for Cleveland. Civale had allowed an American League-worst 24 runs entering Tuesday’s games.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports