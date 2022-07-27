The San Francisco Giants will attempt to end a six-game losing streak on Wednesday afternoon when they close a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Giants, who lost the first two games of the series 7-0 and 7-3, have matched their season-worst slide. They also fell below .500 for the first time since April 6, 2021.

San Francisco put together a franchise-best 107-55 season last year, but that magic is nowhere to be found now. The Giants (48-49) have lost at least five in a row four times this year.

Since play resumed after the All-Star break, San Francisco has been outscored 39-16 in six games, all defeats.

Frustration is overwhelming the club, and All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon had two dugout blowups during the Tuesday loss, an outing in which he served up two homers.

After entering the dugout following the second inning, Rodon threw his glove down multiple times. After the fifth inning, he kicked a bat and it flew into the right knee of teammate Thairo Estrada.

Giants infielder Wilmer Flores immediately barked at Rodon after the bat incident. Manager Gabe Kapler called it “unacceptable” and said he spoke to Rodon after the game.

“That just can’t happen,” Kapler said. “These are his teammates and if he’s not able to maintain control in those situations, somebody can get hurt. We are going to work on ways for him to be in control in these situations.”

Said Rodon: “Just a selfish action that is unacceptable and cannot happen. I just feel really stupid.”

After the Giants were swept in four games by the host Los Angeles Dodgers in a series that ended Sunday, Kapler insisted his team would turn things around in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were motivated by the comments.

“We’re aware of what was said for sure,” Arizona first baseman Christian Walker said after the Tuesday victory. “That’s part of the chip that’s on our shoulder right now, playing with an edge. You rattle the cage and something’s going to happen.”

Walker hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, his 23rd long ball of the season. Sergio Alcantara added a two-run shot.

The Diamondbacks have won five of their past six games. They also have outscored San Francisco 14-3 in the series.

That they are beating the Giants in dominant fashion is definitely noteworthy. Arizona has a 5-3 mark against San Francisco this season after going 2-17 vs. the Giants in 2021.

The finale features a strong pitching matchup between Giants ace Logan Webb (9-3, 2.77 ERA) and fellow right-hander Zac Gallen (5-2, 3.31).

Webb is 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in four career starts against Arizona. The 25-year-old defeated the Diamondbacks on July 12 when he struck out eight and gave up five hits and two walks during six scoreless innings.

Webb is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA over his past four starts. He received a no-decision against the Dodgers on Friday when he allowed one run and five hits over six innings.

Walker is 3-for-5 with two doubles against Webb, while David Peralta (1-for-8, four strikeouts) and Ketel Marte (0-for-6) have struggled vs. the righty.

Gallen halted an eight-start winless stretch on Friday when blanked the Washington Nationals on two hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and walked none while picking up his first victory since May 30.

“I was just trying to go out there and not do too much,” Gallen said afterward. “I guess it all kind of fell into place.”

Gallen, 26, received a no-decision against the Giants on July 13 when he allowed two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Overall, he is 1-4 with a 5.05 ERA in eight career starts against San Francisco.

Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-16 with three doubles against Gallen, while Gallen has successfully handled Joc Pederson (1-for-13, six strikeouts) and LaMonte Wade Jr. (0-for-10, five whiffs).

–Field Level Media