Logan Webb is producing a consistently solid season amid a disappointing campaign for the San Francisco Giants.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman has not found the confines of Wrigley Field very friendly during his first season with the Chicago Cubs.

The right-handers will square off on Saturday when the Cubs try to hand the visiting Giants a sixth consecutive defeat.

For a second straight season, Webb (12-8, 2.89 ERA) is posting impressive stats, including a 1.75 ERA over his last six starts. He set a career high for victories when he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings of San Francisco’s 7-4 road victory over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Webb struck out six without issuing a walk.

Since that victory, the Giants (65-73) have been outscored 23-11 during a losing streak that reached five games with a 4-2 loss to the Cubs on Friday during the opener of a three-game set. Each loss has come on the road, where they’ve dropped 20 of their past 26.

San Francisco has lost 16 of the past 22 overall and is 17-30 since the All-Star break.

“The energy in the dugout and in the clubhouse has been I think a lot better just because there’s nothing really to lose now,” Webb said after beating the Dodgers. “It’s just go out there and have fun. Find something that you can play for. I think everyone is really taking that to heart.”

Webb has made just one career appearance against the Cubs, when he allowed five runs and seven hits over six innings during a win on Sept. 12, 2021.

Chicago (58-80) has won just six times over the past 19 games. Stroman (3-6, 3.73 ERA) hasn’t earned a winning decision since July 29 in San Francisco, where he tossed six scoreless innings.

Stroman is 0-4 with a 6.92 ERA in eight starts at home this season. However, he allowed one run, seven hits and two walks over 12 innings in his past two starts overall — both on the road, where he is 3-2 with a stellar 1.84 ERA in 12 outings.

He logged seven scoreless innings at St. Louis on Sunday, exiting after throwing 98 pitches in what ended up as a 2-0 Cardinals win.

“I never want to come out of the game, to be honest,” Stroman said. “I do everything I can when I’m out there, and when my time’s up, my time’s up.”

San Francisco’s Evan Longoria did not face Stroman on July 29 as he was on the injured list at the time, but he is 12-for-36 (.333) with two doubles and three home runs against the righty.

Longoria is just 3-for-23 (.130) in his past seven games, but he hit a two-run double on Friday in the opener against Chicago.

It’s likely the Cubs will be without second baseman Nick Madrigal, who left the Friday contest due to groin tightness.

–Field Level Media