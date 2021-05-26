Slumping Berti’s 2-run single lifts Marlins over Phils 4-2

MIAMI (AP)Slumping Jon Berti hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Berti’s hit helped atone for his fielding error that started the fifth inning and allowed the Phillies take the lead.

”I just moved past it and was focused on the moment,” Berti said. ”Fortunately, I fought off as many as I could and got something I could handle. I faced him last night. I continued to fight until he missed out over the plate.”

Philadelphia, playing without injured stars Bryce Harper, Didi Gregorius and J.T. Realmuto, built a 2-1 lead on Brad Miller’s bases-loaded walk in the third off Nick Neidert and Rhys Hoskins’ fifth-inning sacrifice fly against Anthony Bender.

”The guys battled all night,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. ”Our bullpen was in good shape going into the game. Guys did a nice job. We finally we got that big hit.”

Aaron Nola allowed one run and two hits – both singles – in six innings and center fielder Odubel Herrera preserved the lead with a leaping catch to rob Isan Diaz of a home run in the sixth. Nola remained 0-3 in three starts since May 4 as the Phillies lost for the fifth time in 22 games this year when leading after seven innings.

”I want to put May behind me for sure,” Nola said. ”June is a new month. I’m going to do all I can to pitch deeper in the game and give ourselves a good chance to win.”

Connor Brogdon got out of two-on trouble in the seventh when Jesus Aguilar hit an inning-ending flyout, but Sam Coonrod (0-1) gave up the lead in the eighth.

Corey Dickerson singled leading off and Coonrod got two outs before walking Diaz. Andrew Knapp’s passed ball allowed the runners to move up and Berti, the No. 8 hitter whose average was down to .178 (18 for 101), hit an opposite-single to right for a 3-2 lead.

”When you score two runs, your room for error is so little,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. ”I thought Nola really battled today. He gave us a great chance to win this game. We kept giving them free baserunners, it seemed like. It eventually caught up to us.”

Berti ended a streak of 20 games and 62 plate appearances without an RBI since he homered at Milwaukee off Brent Suter on April 27.

”Bert has actually been swinging good,” Mattingly said of the utility infielder, who is expected get additional playing time with third baseman Brian Anderson on the injured list. ”His at-bats have gotten better and better. We felt like there was some breakthrough coming with him.”

Berti stole second and scored on Jose Devers’ single.

Ross Detwiler (1-0) pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth, and Yimi Garcia hit Roman Quinn with a pitch starting the ninth, then finished a five-hitter by getting three straight outs for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Aguilar hit a tying single for Miami in the third.

Marlins starter Nick Neidert, recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville, allowed one run, four hits and two walks in four innings.

EVEN SHORTER BENCH

With Garrett Cooper and Jazz Chisholm unavailable, Mattingly’s reserve options were limited. In the fifth, pitcher Trevor Rogers pinch hit and struck out. But Berti and Devers capitalized on their starting opportunities. Devers, acquired in the Giancarlo Stanton trade with the New York Yankees in December 2017, had his first major league game with multiple hits.

”I’m prepared to help the team, that’s the main goal,” Devers said. ”I play to help the team any way I can.”

PAINFUL MOMENTS

For the second consecutive night, Knapp needed trainer’s assistance after getting hit by foul balls. An unsuccessful sacrifice bunt from Neidert in the third bounced off Knapp’s groin area. Knapp grimaced in pain, causing a brief delay. Later in the inning, Knapp took a foul ball from Dickerson off his left thigh.

ROSTER MOVE

Miami designated LHP Shawn Morimando for assignment. In his lone appearance with the club Monday, Morimando entered in the ninth inning with a seven-run lead and got just two outs, allowing four runs and four hits and leaving with the potential tying run on deck.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: INF Scott Kingery (concussion protocol) is starting to swing a bat and take ground balls but has not been cleared to play because he has not undergone high-intensity workouts, Girardi said.

Marlins: INF Jazz Chisholm (sore right ankle) did not play. Chisholm rolled the ankle on his unsuccessful attempt to stretch a hit into a double in the 2-0 loss Tuesday. … 1B-OF Garrett Cooper (right oblique tightness) was scratched from the lineup 30 minutes before the game.

UP NEXT

RHP Spencer Howard (0-1, 7.36 ERA) starts the series finale for the Phillies and RHP Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.73) gets the nod for the Marlins.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports