TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Right-hander Ryan Tepera and the Angels finalized a $14 million, two-year contract on Saturday, adding a veteran arm to the Los Angeles bullpen.

The 34-year-old was 0-2 with a 2.79 ERA, two saves and 74 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, who obtained him in a July 29 trade.

He is 12-14 with a 3.48 ERA, 12 saves and 308 strikeouts over 297 1/3 innings in a big league career with Toronto (2015-19), the Cubs (2020-21) and White Sox.

Right-hander Kyle Tyler was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports