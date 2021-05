SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — How do you know if the people around you have been vaccinated? A new wearable device aims to show you, and some in San Diego are already buying in.

“If we had something where you can say, ‘Hey, I support the vaccine effort, I’ve been vaccinated, I’m safe to be around,’ then that would help us as we start to open back up,” Dr. Toshof Bernton, the man behind the idea for the new accessory, told NewsNation affiliate KSWB.