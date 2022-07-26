DETROIT (AP)Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and the Detroit Tigers routed the San Diego Padres 12-4 Monday night.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career homer in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840.

”I’m tired,” joked Cabrera, who hadn’t homered since May 15. ”It is the first time I’ve run around the bases in years.”

Manaea (5-5) was pummeled for a career-worst nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, including five unearned runs in the third.

”They got something going, and instead of focusing on getting it stopped, I let it snowball,” he said. ”That’s just a lack of focus.”

Making things worse for the Padres, his replacement, promising young left-hander MacKenzie Gore, was pulled with an injury.

Gore, ranked among the game’s top pitching prospects before debuting this season, got four outs despite an average fastball velocity 2 mph slower than normal. He left with a trainer during the fifth inning.

”We saw his (velocity) was down to 90, but it came back up to 92,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. ”When we saw him flexing his fist – the move you make when your elbow is hurting – we did the proper thing and got him out of there.”

Melvin said Gore will return to San Diego with the team Wednesday evening to be examined by Padres doctors.

The Tigers had lost 11 of 13, scoring five runs in the last three games.

”This felt great, because everyone was contributing and we scored a lot of runs,” said Candelario, who entered the game hitting .194. ”We have to keep this rolling if we want to start winning games.”

San Diego, which didn’t arrive in Detroit until the early hours of Monday morning, lost its second in a row.

”Sean was good for a couple innings, and then it got away from him a little bit,” Melvin said. ”We didn’t play cleanly behind him, and when we play like that, we lose. When we play clean, sharp baseball, we give ourselves a chance to win games.”

Manaea gave up eight hits, including two home runs, and walked one batter while striking out nine.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jurickson Profar’s homer, but Detroit loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the inning on an error and two singles.

Javier Baez tied it with a sacrifice fly and Willi Castro moved to third. After Robbie Grossman popped out, Manaea walked Cabrera to reload the bases, and Haase hit a line drive to right that hit the top of the fence.

The play was originally ruled a double but changed to a grand slam via instant replay.

Candelario made it 6-1 with a long homer in the fourth, and Baez’s RBI double ended Manaea’s night later in the inning. Grossman added an RBI groundout and Baez scored on Gore’s wild pitch to make it 9-1.

Tigers starter Drew Hutchison couldn’t get out of the fifth. The first six Padres hitters reached base, making it 9-4 with two on and one out when Will Vest came out of the bullpen.

”He had two really long delays while we were scoring all the runs, and while you’ll obviously take that, it did throw off his rhythm,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. ”We were about to face Manny (Machado) and I just liked the matchup with Vest better in that spot.”

Vest (2-2) got out of the jam, and Candelario gave the Tigers an 11-4 lead in the bottom of the inning with his second homer of the night.

WELCOME HOME

Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who grew up just north of Detroit and attended the University of Michigan, received loud cheers in his first game at Comerica Park.

UP NEXT

The Padres will start Mike Clevenger (2-3, 3.50) on Tuesday night against Detroit RHP Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.63).

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports