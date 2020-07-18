Twins pick Berríos to start season opener versus White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)All-Star right-hander Jose Berrios will start the season opener for the Minnesota Twins.

Manager Rocco Baldelli announced his not-so-surprising decision on Friday, one week before the Twins play the White Sox in Chicago to begin the 60-game schedule abbreviated by the virus outbreak.

Berrios went 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings last year, all career bests. The 26-year-old native of Puerto Rico made his major league debut in 2016.

The Twins removed second baseman Luis Arraez from their intrasquad scrimmage on Friday as a precaution for tendinitis in his right knee. Center fielder Byron Buxton is also recovering from a left mid-foot sprain suffered on the field on Monday.

—

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports