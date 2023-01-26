BALTIMORE (AP)Right-hander Austin Voth avoided a salary arbitration hearing with the Baltimore Orioles, agreeing Thursday to a $1.85 million, one-year contract.

Voth’s deal includes a $2.45 million team option for 2024 that can escalate by up to $500,000 based on starts this year: $100,000 for 12 and each additional three through 24.

His 2023 salary is at the midpoint between the $2 million he had asked for and the $1.7 million offered by the Orioles when proposed arbitration salaries were exchanged on Jan. 13.

The 30-year-old Voth was 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 17 starts and five relief appearances for the Orioles last season, striking out 72 and walking 25 in 83 innings.

Selected by Washington in the fifth round of the 2013 amateur draft, he made his major league debut with the Nationals in 2018. Baltimore claimed Voth off waivers last June 7 after he started with a 10.13 ERA over 19 relief appearances.

Voth earned $875,000 last year, when he was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

He was the last player to reach a deal among six Orioles eligible to arbitration, following outfielders Anthony Santander ($7.4 million), Cedric Mullins ($4.1 million) and Austin Hays ($3.2 million), shortstop Jorge Mateo ($2 million) and right-hander Dillon Tate ($1.5 million).

Thirty-one players remain scheduled for hearings, which start Monday.

