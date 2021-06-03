White Sox bid to get back on track vs. Tigers

The Chicago White Sox begin a seven-game homestand on Thursday with the opener of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago is looking to bounce back from consecutive losses against the Cleveland Indians on Monday and Tuesday. The teams’ series finale on Wednesday afternoon was rained out.

The postponement could turn out to be good news for the White Sox, who were scheduled to start veteran right-hander Lance Lynn (6-1, 1.37 ERA) on three days’ rest Wednesday. Instead, Lynn will start on regular rest versus the Tigers.

The 34-year-old Lynn has been nothing short of spectacular this season. He has limited opponents to 11 runs (eight earned) on 34 hits in 52 2/3 innings. He has walked 15 and struck out 57.

Lynn has won five straight decisions, and his only loss of the season came on April 15 against Cleveland. This will be his first start of the season versus Detroit, against whom he is 3-3 with a 3.96 ERA in six career starts.

“Lynn is like a bulldog,” White Sox rookie Andrew Vaughn said. “He fights and competes and gives our lineup some juice.”

Detroit will counter with an up-and-coming pitcher who has found his footing in his second major-league season. Right-hander Casey Mize (3-3, 3.28 ERA) is scheduled to make his 11th start of 2021.

The 24-year-old Mize was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Auburn. Mize posted a 6.99 ERA in seven starts during his first big-league season in 2020, however he seems to have learned from the experience.

Mize has allowed one earned run in four of his last five starts. He gave up two earned runs in the other start, making him 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA over his past five outings.

“I’ve got to give credit to (pitching coach) Chris Fetter,” Mize said. “A lot of game planning, and then just telling me a lot of my strengths and weaknesses. We change up some pitch usage throughout different outings, and we game plan really well.”

Mize has started against the White Sox three times in his career, going 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA. Two starts came last season and one this year, when he gave up three runs in six innings of a 3-1 setback on April 29.

Chicago is 20-9 on its home field this season. Detroit is 10-17 on the road.

The White Sox, who are 2-1 against the Tigers this season, hope to build upon their lead atop the American League Central.

“We’re just trying to be a family and really have that sense in us, just be a family, play like a family,” White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu said. “We are in first place right now. Maybe in a week or a month, we are not. But we have to stick together and play like a family and be like a family, because that’s what really matters here.”

