Yankees deal with more injuries in finale vs. O’s

The New York Yankees won’t bring a losing streak into their series finale against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, but they might be down a few more key players.

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch before Tuesday’s game because of left-wrist discomfort, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton departed in the seventh inning because of right-calf tightness.

The Yankees rallied to win 7-6 in 11 innings to end a season-long three-game losing streak, but they could be without LeMahieu and Stanton for the rubber game of the three-game series.

Stanton, who is hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs, appears more questionable than LeMahieu after he was lifted for a pinch hitter on Tuesday night with the Yankees trailing 5-3.

New York manager Aaron Boone did not have much information on the injury following the game.

“Somewhere lower leg, so he’s going for an MRI (on Wednesday),” Boone said. “Not sure if it’s a calf, or part of the calf, or what, but we’ll know more (Wednesday morning).”

LeMahieu had a clean MRI and received a cortisone shot on Tuesday night, Boone said.

“That was really good news,” Boone said of the MRI result. “We’re pretty optimistic that, hopefully, he’s back, if not (Wednesday), the next day, probably.”

The Yankees, who will open a four-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, already were without infielders Josh Donaldson and Joey Gallo, both of whom were on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Yankees will face the Orioles for the 13th time this season. New York has won eight of the first 12, but the wins haven’t come easily, as evidenced by their late come-from-behind win on Tuesday.

Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells (1-3, 4.41 ERA) is scheduled to make his third start of the season against the Yankees in the series finale. He did not receive a decision in the first two appearances, both 5-2 wins by New York.

Wells threw four shutout innings in Baltimore on April 16, allowing three hits, striking out three and walking two. He left with the Orioles leading 2-0. He allowed two runs and three hits over five innings on April 27 in New York, striking out four without a walk.

Left-hander JP Sears (1-0, 0.00) will make his first major league start for the Yankees.

Sears had two scoreless relief appearances for New York last month, throwing one inning each time, and then was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton, where he has been pitching well, posting an 0.83 ERA in 21 1/3 innings.

The Orioles entered Tuesday’s game batting just .228, but they do have some dangerous hitters.

Rougned Odor drove in four runs Tuesday, including three on a homer in the seventh inning that gave the Orioles the two-run lead.

He’s riding a nine-game hitting streak.

“I’m just trying to stay with the pitch and stay with my approach and try to use the big part of the field,” Odor said. “That’s why I’ve been feeling pretty good at the plate.”

