Yankees look to continue timely hitting vs. Rangers

Putting together a string of two-out hits led to the New York Yankees matching their most productive inning of an inconsistent season.

Now, the Yankees attempt to clinch a winning road trip Wednesday night when they continue a four-game series with the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

New York is 5-3 on its 10-game trip after bouncing back from Sunday’s 10-6 loss in Baltimore and a 5-2 setback in the series opener against Texas the following day.

The Yankees overcame a three-run deficit by scoring five times in the fourth inning en route to a 7-4 victory on Tuesday. New York produced four hits with two outs in the decisive frame.

It was the third time the Yankees scored five runs in an inning this season and they evened the series without hitting a home run. New York matched its second-highest hit total of the season with 13, and also improved to 4-8 in games in which it does not go deep.

Every Yankee with an official at-bat reached base and the only player to fail to record a hit was Ryan LaMarre. DJ LeMahieu belted a go-ahead, two-run double and drove in three runs while Aaron Judge, former Ranger Rougned Odor, Miguel Andujar and Mike Ford produced multi-hit performances.

“Seems like everyone had a good at-bat that inning,” LeMahieu said. “After they (scored) three (in the third), for us to come back and put five up the way we did, I thought it tells a lot about our offense. That’s kind of what we’re made of and what we expect.”

One of New York’s most productive showings occurred on a night in which it rested Luke Voit. It also played without Gleyber Torres, who is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list for Wednesday’s game.

Texas began the series by outscoring the Yankees 8-2 in the first 12 innings before collapsing and taking its seventh loss in eight games.

Nick Solak homered and drove in two runs while rookie Adolis Garcia remained hot with a two-run double. The Rangers, however, saw their pitchers allow at least 12 hits for the ninth time to fall to 1-8 in those games.

“All those two-out hits one after another, obviously we just couldn’t stop the bleeding especially after we just scored three, I think that was the big part,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said.

Corey Kluber (3-2, 3.48 ERA) will get the start on Wednesday facing the team with which he pitched just one inning in 2020 before getting injured. Kluber is 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his past four starts and is seeking a fourth straight victorious decision for the first time since winning his final four decisions of the 2018 season.

Kluber allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings in a 5-4 victory on Friday. He fanned six and has 27 of his 41 strikeouts in the past four starts.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner is 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA in seven career starts against Texas.

Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-0, 3.38) will make his fifth career appearance and second career start for Texas.

The left-hander has allowed six runs in his first 16 innings and last pitched Friday in a 10-4 loss at Houston. He allowed three runs on three hits in four innings while throwing a career-high 72 pitches.

Yang’s only previous start was May 5 at Minnesota when he permitted one run and recorded eight strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

