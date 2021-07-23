Yankees look to shake off ugly defeat vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox look to build off a bizarre series-opening victory as they take on the visiting New York Yankees in the second contest of a four-game set Friday night.

The Red Sox came back from two runs down with two outs in the ninth to force extra innings Thursday. After falling behind 4-3 in the top of the 10th, Boston took advantage of four wild pitches by New York reliever Brooks Kriske on its way to completing a 5-4 victory on Hunter Renfroe’s sacrifice fly.

“Tough win, but plenty of good baseball,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “It was a good battle, and we ended up winning.”

The victory was Boston’s third straight. The Yankees, meanwhile, had a four-game winning streak come to an end. New York dropped to 2-8 against Boston this season.

“Another gut punch,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It certainly stings on a long night here and looking like you’re going to get out of here with the first game of the series, but we’ve also got to get over this. We’ve got a big weekend ahead of us.”

With the loss, third-place New York dropped eight games back of first-place Boston in the American League East standings.

Ace right-hander Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.63 ERA) looks to right the ship for the Yankees on Friday night. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.19) will take the mound for the Red Sox.

Thursday’s game also featured a 55-minute rain delay among its many oddities. New York never trailed in the contest until the winning run crossed home, with Chad Green and Kriske each blowing opportunities to nail down the save.

“It’s a tough situation for him to be in,” Boone said when asked about Kriske’s wild performance. “I don’t necessarily think the moment was the issue.”

Following the game, the Yankees optioned Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Enrique Hernandez had what Cora termed the biggest hit of his Red Sox career with his game-tying, two-run double off Green in the ninth. The Boston leadoff man has eight RBIs in his past three games and 14 in 16 games this month.

The Red Sox have come from behind in 30 of their AL-leading 59 wins.

Rodriguez takes the mound Friday after holding the Yankees scoreless over 5 2/3 innings in a win on July 16. He struck out eight and walked two in the contest. The southpaw hasn’t been scored on in two of his past three outings after producing a 6.23 ERA over five starts in June.

Rodriguez is 8-6 with a 3.68 ERA in 21 career games (19 starts) vs. New York.

Cole dominated Boston on Saturday, punching out 11 and allowing just one run over six innings in a win. The performance followed a 12-strikeout, complete-game shutout he hurled against the Houston Astros seven days prior.

Cole is 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA in eight lifetime starts against the Red Sox.

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu walked twice Thursday to extend his on-base streak to 32 games — tops in the majors this season.

–Field Level Media