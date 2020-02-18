Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has minor right shoulder issue

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge did not hit or throw during the team’s first full squad workout on Tuesday because of what the team said was a minor right shoulder issue.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the problem is not considered serious and Judge could start to ramp up activities in a couple days. Judge is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

”Just dealing with some crankiness, a little soreness in his shoulder,” Boone said. ”I feel like it’s a pretty minor thing. Just something we wanted to try and get ahead of while we’re at this point at this point in the calendar.”

Judge had a number of tests, including an MRI, and did conditioning.

The outfielder hit .272 with 27 homers with 55 RBIs in 102 games last season. He was on the injured list from April 21 to June 21 with a left oblique strain.

Judge was scheduled to talk with reporters later Tuesday.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/ML B and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports