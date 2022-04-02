NEW YORK (AP)The New York Yankees boosted their depth behind the plate, acquiring catcher Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Albert Abreu and lefty Robert Ahlstrom in a trade Saturday.

The 29-year-old Trevino hit .239 with five home runs and 30 RBIs for Texas last season. He made 81 starts.

In parts of four big league seasons, Trevino has batted .245 with nine homers and 55 RBIs in 156 games. He was 4 for 16 in six spring training games this year.

The Yankees traded Gary Sanchez, who made100 starts at catcher last year, to Minnesota last month in a deal that included Josh Donaldson. The trade also sent catcher Ben Rortvedt, who made his big league debut last year and hit .169 in 39 games, to New York.

Kyle Higashioka, who made 58 starts last season, has been the Yankees’ primary catcher this year in spring training. He’s hit seven home runs in exhibition play, including two Saturday against Atlanta.

Abreu, 26, was 2-0 with one save and a 5.15 ERA in 28 games for the Yankees last season. He struck out 35 and walked 19 in 36 2/3 innings. He made his big league debut in 2020 after spending most of his minor league career as a starter.

Abreu had not allowed a run in four spring training games this year over 4 2/3 innings.

Ahlstrom, 22, didn’t pitch in pro ball last year. He was drafted by New York in the seventh round in 2021 from the University of Oregon.

