Zach Davies to make his Cubs’ debut against Pirates

Ke’Bryan Hayes needed just one game to provide the Pittsburgh Pirates a glimpse at the talent that has made him one of the few bright spots for the rebuilding franchise — and then one game to give the Pirates what they hope is a short-lived look at what the season could be like without him.

The Pirates may be without Hayes on Sunday, when they are scheduled to visit the Chicago Cubs in the rubber game of a three-game series. Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (1-1, 2.91 ERA in 2020) is scheduled to oppose Zach Davies (7-4, 2.73 ERA in 2020) in a battle of right-handers.

Jake Arrieta made a winning return to Chicago on Saturday afternoon, when he allowed one run over six innings and earned the victory in the Cubs’ 5-1 win.

The Pirates’ lone rally against Arrieta was overshadowed by Hayes’ left wrist injury. The rookie third baseman, who batted .376 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 24 games last September before hitting a two-run homer in the first inning of Thursday’s 5-3 Opening Day win, appeared to injure himself fouling off a pitch in a first-inning at-bat.

Hayes worked a walk and was seen looking at the wrist before he was visited by manager Derek Shelton and trainer Rafael Freitas at first base.

“From talking to him when he was out at first, he caught the knob on the swing when he turned it over,” Shelton said. “I guess the knob kind of got in his hand awkwardly.”

Hayes remained in the game and eventually scored on Kevin Newman’s single. He played the next two innings in the field before leaving for pinch hitter Erik Gonzalez in the third inning.

MLB Network reported later Saturdaythat X-rays on Hayes’ left wrist were negative.

“First reaction was, ‘I hope he’s not hurt too bad,'” Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier said following the game. “Hopefully, a little stinger on his hand or something. Get checked out and hopefully be in there tomorrow.”

Davies, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres last Dec. 29 in the deal that sent Yu Darvish to the West Coast, will make his Cubs debut Sunday after watching several members of the Chicago 2016 World Series-winning team spark Saturday’s comeback from the early deficit.

Javier Baez singled, stole second and third before scoring the first run in the bottom of the second before Kris Bryant (third inning) and Jason Heyward (sixth inning) hit solo homers.

Arrieta, who went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA while winning one National League Cy Young and tossing two no-hitters for the Cubs between 2013 and 2017, allowed only one runner beyond first base after the first inning Saturday. He spent the previous three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with Chicago in February.

“It just brought back good memories of having him on the mound,” Bryant said.

Davies is 4-5 with a 4.44 ERA in 14 starts against the Pirates. Keller, who turns 25 Sunday, is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts against the Cubs.

