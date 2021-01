JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — A man is dead and another in custody after a homicide Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

51-year-old Tony Jones died as a result of the shooting.

29-year-old Zackary Vermillion has been arrested.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Whiteville Road just after 1:00 p.m.

Vermillion has been charged with first degree murder.

The investigation is continuing.