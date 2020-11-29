1 dead, 4 hurt in collision in White County Saturday night

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — A man is dead and four other people are injured after a head-on crash Saturday night.

59-year-old Clark Vandon died in the collision.

A male passenger in the Nissan Rogue he was driving was hurt along with the female driver and two minors in A GMC Yukon.

It happened on State Highway 36, west of State Highway 320 shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Vandon was hit by the GMC Yukon after the Yukon crossed the center line in a work zone.

The weather was clear at the time.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

