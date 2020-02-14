10 Things to Know for Today- February 14, 2020

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Attorney General William Barr before Trump signed an executive order creating a commission to study law enforcement and justice at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Convention in Chicago. Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe Thursday at President Donald Trump, saying that the president’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases “make it impossible for me to do my job.” Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News just days after the Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors. they had initially recommended in a court filing that President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and confidant Roger Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison. But the next day, the Justice Department took the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for Stone. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(AP)-Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘WHAT A SAD DISAPPOINTMENT’ Top House Democrats are planning to investigate what they call Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to politicize federal law enforcement.

2. CHINA SEES ANOTHER SPIKE IN VIRUS TOTALS The country’s National Health Commission says 121 more people had died, bringing the total to nearly 1,400, and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.

3. BLOOMBERG TARGETED BY 2020 HOPEFULS They are accusing their billionaire rival of trying to buy his way into the White House and raising questions about his commitment to racial equality.

4. ‘I HAVE TO GO TO SAUDI’ Thousands of Ethiopians escaping extreme poverty trek to Saudi Arabia in search of work each year, crossing deserts, the sea and a long journey through war-torn Yemen to get to the kingdom.

5. AP: FEDS TO TARGET MEDICARE MARKETERS A government watchdog plans to investigate how telemarketers may be getting hold of seniors’ personal Medicare information, a red flag for potential fraud and waste.

6. WHY A HIGHWAY IS KEY IN SYRIA President Bashar Assad reclaims the Damascus-Aleppo highway, a roadway through the country’s major cities and a key to control after eight years of civil war.

7. INDIA KEEPS LID ON KASHMIR’S INTERNET Kashmiris are only allowed to access government-approved websites while popular social media sites like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter remain blocked.

8. ‘RED FLAG’ LAW REMOVES HUNDREDS OF GUNS A Florida law that allows judges to bar anyone deemed dangerous from possessing firearms has been used 3,500 times since its enactment after the Parkland high school massacre in 2018.

9. WHAT HAS SOME ECONOMISTS CONCERNED Negative interest rates are likely to be a feature of the global economy for years to come and could change the way people save and invest.

10. ‘I AM REALLY SORRY’ Alex Bregman and his Houston Astros teammates speak about the sign-stealing scheme they used during their 2017 run to a World Series title and again the next season.