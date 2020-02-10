10 Things to Know for Today- Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

The cast and crew of “Parasite” accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(AP)- Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHICH FILM MADE OSCARS HISTORY South Korean class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

2. CHINA REPORTS RISE IN NEW VIRUS CASES The mainland death toll rose by 97 to 908 as 3,062 new cases were reported on the mainland, denting optimism that disease control measures are working; and dozens more cases were reported on a Japanese cruise ship.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg smiles as his supporters cheer during a campaign rally, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., arrives for a campaign event at Lebanon High School, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Lebanon, N.H. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

3. WHICH DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IS ON DEFENSE On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, Pete Buttigieg is being attacked by his rivals on everything from his struggle to connect with black voters to accepting campaign contributions from large donors.

A woman reacts to seeing her relative receiving emergency care in a hospital following a mass shooting in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Thai officials say a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed numerous people and injured dozens of others has been shot dead inside the mall in northeastern Thailand. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

4. THAILAND CITY MOURNS AFTER COUNTRY’S WORST MASS SHOOTING Authorities in northern Thailand began releasing bodies to relatives after security forces cornered and killed a soldier who carried out the attack.

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Israeli police push a man during a protest outside a hospital in Jerusalem where Samir Arbeed, a Palestinian suspect in a deadly West Bank bombing, is being treated. Israel faces allegations of severely torturing three alleged Palestinian militants rounded up after the rare bombing in the occupied West Bank killed a 17-year-old girl in August. Lawyers and family members say the three top suspects were severely beaten to the point of being hospitalized before being returned to their interrogators. A Supreme Court ruling in 1999 forbids torture, but Israeli and Palestinian rights groups say interrogators routinely exploit a loophole intended for rare, ticking time-bomb scenarios, and act with impunity. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)

5. WHO ISRAEL IS ACCUSED OF TORTURING Israel faces allegations of severely tormenting three alleged Palestinian militants rounded up after a rare bombing in the occupied West Bank.

In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 photo, workers print U.S. flags using a silkscreen, at the Diba Parcham Khomein factory in Heshmatieh village, a suburb of Khomein city, in central Iran. Workers at a small Iranian factory diligently add all 50 stars and 13 bars to American flags while carefully imprinting the Star of David on those of Israel. That’s even as all their work is destined to go up in smoke. This factory serves as a major producer for the American and Israeli flags constantly burned at demonstrations in the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

6. IRANIAN FACTORY’S FLAGS DESTINED TO GO UP IN FLAMES The factory serves as a major producer for the American and Israeli flags constantly burned at pro-government rallies in the Islamic Republic.

7. ELIZABETH WARREN IS IN THE MURKY MIDDLE OF THE ROAD The Democratic presidential candidate isn’t struggling like Joe Biden. But she isn’t soaring, like Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

8. NASA’S UNPRECEDENTED MISSION Europe and NASA’s Solar Orbiter rocketed into space Sunday night to capture the first pictures of the sun’s elusive poles.

A resident inspects sea foam brought by waves approaching on beach front houses after heavy rain and storms at Collaroy in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Monday, February 10, 2020. Drought, wildfires and now flooding have given Australia’s weather an almost Biblical feel this year. The good news is that a deluge in eastern parts of the country over recent days has helped dampen deadly fires and ease a crippling drought. (Joel Carrett, AAP Image via AP)

9. WHERE A DELUGE HAS DRENCHED FIRES AND EASED A DROUGHT Australian authorities had a reason to celebrate, with many wildfires being extinguished or significantly dampened down by the rain while quenching parched soil in some inland areas.

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

10. AWARD-WINNING STYLE The Oscars closed the awards season in style, with statement necklaces and classic gowns, traditional tuxedos and some young rule-breakers.