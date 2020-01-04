103.7 The Buzz host fired, accused of stealing money from a woman’s purse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock sports radio personality is out of a job after being accused of stealing money from a woman’s purse.
Eric Sullivan had worked for 103.7 The Buzz since 2016. As of Friday night, he’s no longer listed on their website.
Sullivan is accused of taking money from a worker at a restaurant on Rodney Parham Road.
Surveillance video shows a man believed to be Sullivan take a purse and steal cash from it.
The woman filed a police report, saying she had left her purse on a table while she went to the bathroom.
As of Friday night, Sullivan has not been criminally charged, though the woman says she plans to press charges.