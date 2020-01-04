103.7 The Buzz host fired, accused of stealing money from a woman’s purse

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock sports radio personality is out of a job after being accused of stealing money from a woman’s purse.

Eric Sullivan had worked for 103.7 The Buzz since 2016. As of Friday night, he’s no longer listed on their website.

Sullivan is accused of taking money from a worker at a restaurant on Rodney Parham Road.

Surveillance video shows a man believed to be Sullivan take a purse and steal cash from it.

The woman filed a police report, saying she had left her purse on a table while she went to the bathroom.

As of Friday night, Sullivan has not been criminally charged, though the woman says she plans to press charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss