104-year-old Yell County woman beats COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ark. – A 104-year-old from Danville at home after surviving COVID-19.

Age is just a number for Rheba Eddy. At 104-years-old she is not letting anything stop her, not even the pandemic.

“The best treatment she got was from herself,” her physician Dr. Philip Tippin said.

Dr. Tippin says she was at Chambers Memorial Hospital in Danville for a cold. Testing came back that she was positive for COVID-19.

Mrs. Eddy’s granddaughter-in-law Jan Catehy says they were unsure what the future held knowing how the coronavirus impacts the elderly, but with her fighting spirit, Cathey says you don’t live to be over a century without a few uphill battles.

“We knew if any 104-year-old could beat it, it would be her,” Cathey said.

Dr. Tippin and a team of nurses worked tirelessly helping Mrs Eddy through this.

“He’s been taking care of me for a long time,” Mrs. Eddy said.

They focus on her appetite and regaining strength.

“One of the main things was getting her proper nutrition, eating and drinking, getting her therapy,” Cathey said.

Over the course of two weeks she made a turnaround. She left the hospital finding herself on the other side of COVID-19.

“It’s nice to be out in a different place,” Mrs. Eddy said.

Mrs. Eddy is healthy and happy to be back home.