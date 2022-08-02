FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – 12 Arkansas softball student-athletes earned Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) for the 2021-22 academic year, the organization announced Monday.

Taylor Ellsworth, Marlene Friedman, Hannah Gammill, Danielle Gibson, Abby Gordon, Cally Kildow, Raigan Kramer, Audrie LaValley, Hannah McEwen, KB Sides, Ally Sockey and Sam Torres garnered All-America Scholar-Athlete recognition after concluding the 2021-22 academic year with a 3.5 or higher GPA.

7,527 collegiate student-athletes across all division levels collected Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2021-22 school year.

Friedman, Gibson, Gordon, LaValley and McEwen tabbed All-America Scholar-Athlete distinction for the second straight year while Torres grabbed the honor for the third time in her career.

The Razorbacks were also honored with the team award for the fourth consecutive year after finishing the academic year with a 3.45 GPA, ranking inside the SEC’s top-four.

A total of 78 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete accolades have been tabbed under head coach Courtney Deifel since 2016.