13-year-old girl found unresponsive, evidence leads to homicide

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — Teen found unresponsive early this morning.

A sheriff with the Boone County Deputies reported that at 5:37 this morning they went to a residence off of Olvey Road in response to an unresponsive 13-year-old girl.

Officers found the girl dead, and found evidence at the scene that indicated that the death was a result of a homicide.

At this time investigators are conducting their investigation as to who was responsible for the death.

The body has been submitted to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office.

