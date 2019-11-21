14 sex offenders arrested in Van Buren County after failing to register, deputies say

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark. — On Wednesday, November 20, 14 sex offenders were arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

Chad Bigelow

Dickie Chance

Earl Swan

Eric Watson

Glyn Folden

James Landrum

Jerry Nicholson

Leonard Griffin

Ray Michael

Richard Kirkendoll

Robert Snyder

Three of the 14 mug shots have not been released or they have bonded out.

This was a cmbined effort of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas Community Correction.

One of the 14 who were arrested had also been booked on drug charges.

According to investigators, more than 80 registered sex offenders live in Van Buren county.

Most of the suspects arrested have yet to bond out of the Van Buren county jail as of Thursday morning.

