PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Police were called to the intersection of N. Hazel and Havis Street around 12:40 Friday morning.

They found a 17-year-old shooting victim in the front passenger seat of a car parked in an empty lot near the intersection.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released because of his age.

There is no known motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine Bluff detective office tip line at 870-730-2106.