18-year-old suspect linked to 9 armed robberies in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There has been a rise in armed robberies in Southwest Little Rock.

Over the weekend, an officer working Holiday Crime Suppression Detail was patrolling the area of recent business robberies.

Doriece Hill, 18, was seen in the same area acting suspicious.

When officers stopped to talk with Hill, they also found a handgun in his possession.

Major Crimes Detectives interviewed Hill and found out that he was involved with several of the robberies in the area.

Hill has been charged with 9 counts of Aggravated Robbery, 9 Counts of Theft of Property, Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Battery in the First Degree, Carrying a weapon, and a misdemeanor warrant.

He was arrested and charged.